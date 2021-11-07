Warm weather draws crowds to high country attractions

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado’s unseasonably warm weather is having an impact on high country tourist destinations with crowding affecting some locations.

Rocky Mountain National Park saw close to a million visitors in July, a 20% increase from last year. Full parking lots at mountain destinations may cause delays for some travelers.

One visitor from Texas told FOX31, “you come out to a national park like this and you see everything.”

Many tourists were enjoying the park and Town of Estes Park in light jackets, sweaters and flannel shirts.

The visitor from Texas exclaimed, “it just feels free, you have a good pair of boots on you, have your clothes; you’re not at all like a Michelin man!”

The crowds bring increased traffic. The FOX31 Problem Solvers learned access to Bear Lake Road was temporarily reduced to restricted access but is back open. Even as visitors were leaving the park traffic was heavy, but it all means good news for business owners.

“So many mandates and stores having to be closed, the extra traffic and food traffic, of course, is great,” one visitor said.

A park ranger told FOX31 the reservation system will resume in the spring.