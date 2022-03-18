DENVER (KDVR) — As Coloradans continue t experience pain at the pump, we want to pass along some ideas that can land you some free fuel.

All you really need is a phone and a few minutes of your time each day.

Money-saving experts over at WealthOfGeeks.com tell the Problem Solvers there are several apps and sites that’ll pay you to complete simple micro-tasks like filling out a survey or watching videos.

One of WealthOfGeeks.com’s top picks is Swagbucks.

They will actually give users $5 for just signing up and then dole out extra money for each survey a person does.

According to Swagbucks’ website, the average survey pays about .25-.50. The surveys only take a few minutes at most to complete.

“I’ve tested them myself. I tested dozens of these apps myself. They are legitimate. Some provide more options than others, you kind of have to sign up for a few of them,” said Andrew Herrig, a blogger for Wealthofgeeks.com.

“Most of them have on their terms of service they will not spam you. It might be a good idea to have a separate e-mail account set up for these, especially since you’re probably going to get dozens of emails per day with surveys popping up”.

Swagbucks website says motivated users can earn upwards of $100 a month.

Standard payout options include free gifts for things like Amazon, Walmart, a pre-paid VISA gift card or a PayPal deposit in your PayPal account.

You can use those VISA gift cards towards purchasing gas.

Click here for some other options for receiving free fuel cards from Wealthofgeeks.com.