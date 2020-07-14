Volunteer firefighter unable to use $400 airline voucher

DENVER (KDVR) – The coronavirus pandemic continues to create a backlog for many businesses affecting everything from flights to gym membership cancellations.

Volunteer firefighter Anna Grose tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she canceled her Frontier Airlines flight when she learned her son needed a kidney transplant and her husband would be the donor.

When it came time to rebook the flight there was such a backlog that her voucher expired while she was waiting to book the trip.

“They’re busy I get that, it was just the frustration of the whole system” she said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Frontier’s corporate headquarters, providing Grose’s documentation.

The airline immediately investigated the situation and issued Grose a new voucher, apologizing for the delay.

Spokesperson Zach Kramer told the Problem Solvers change fees were waived.

“As a courtesy due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we waived change fees and provided her with a credit valid for 90 days from issuance, customers are not required to travel within that time frame, simply book travel and our flight schedule now extends to September 2021” he said.

Grose was overjoyed when the Problem Solvers shared the information with her.

“There’s people who don’t have resources to help themselves, so it’s nice to have someone help people,” she said through tears.