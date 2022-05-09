LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Vietnam veteran who just moved to Colorado in April is asking for the community’s help in finding his stolen electric bike.

“I rode to the Walmart to buy a few things and ride around the area. I came out of the Walmart after being in there for an hour and the bike was gone,” said Lyle Minard, who said the theft happened on Sunday.

Minard said he locked the bike on the bike rack outside the Walmart off Wadsworth Boulevard and Colfax Avenue in Lakewood. He said he went into the store around 9:30 a.m. and walked out an hour later to find the bike gone.

“It’s a new bike. I’ve only had it two weeks or so,” Minard said.

E-bike ‘my only way around town,’ vet says

The e-bike, which he bought at Costco for $350, is described as all black with 14-inch tires on it. He said the front part of the bike also folds down, making it easy to store.

Minard moved into an assisted living center in the area just a month ago. He said the bike is what kept him from being isolated and gave him freedom to go around town.

“It’s my only way around town. I mean, I had to walk back from here to the center, but it’s a painful walk,” said Minard, who uses a cane to get around.

Minard, who isn’t computer-saavy, said he called Lakewood Police to report the theft. He said he was told on the phone he had to file the report online. Minard said he called his daughter for help. She told FOX31 and Channel 2 she felt like her father was discrimnated against because of his age.

“I’m not computer-minded. I’ve never done a computer. I use a Trac phone, so all I do is make telephone calls,” Minard said.

After his daughter, Melanie Kirkham, contacted Lakewood Police, she said they eventually took the report over the phone.

“They called me back yesterday to make the report on the telephone. That’s the last I’ve heard,” Minard said.

Have you seen his e-bike?

FOX31 reached out to Lakewood Police, which said they haven’t received video from Walmart yet but they are currently investigating the case.

They told us people are encouraged to file police reports online or in person. But spokesperson John Romero stated: “Filing via phone can happen. It’s just not always readily available. Often a family member will help with filing online or here in person. We will always do whatever it takes to accommodate someone in filing a report.”

Minard said he hopes whoever sees this story makes the right decision and returns his e-bike.

“I would just like to have the bike back. Its going to take me a while to save the money up to get another one,” Minard said.

Lakewood Police said if people have any information, they are asked to call dispatch at (303) 980-7300 and reference the case information.