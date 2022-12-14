LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A team of porch pirates in Lakewood is getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush.

FOX31 viewer Greg recently captured two porch pirates at his home in Lakewood. Video captures a woman and an accomplice in the car.

It shows the woman walk up to the home and ring the doorbell. A split second later, she walks back to a white truck. The driver pulls her closer to Greg’s walkway and the woman returns, but not empty-handed. The woman drops two boxes off and takes Greg’s package back with her.

“Of course, she had empty boxes, put them in my delivery box and took my package,” Greg said.

Greg shared his footage on a neighborhood app where he learned he wasn’t the only victim. Another resident took a closer look at the woman caught on home surveillance video, noticing a tattoo on her lower back.

“Somebody did enlarge that video and said it probably said said ‘Diaz,'” Greg said. “Then, she was wearing the plaid underwear, very distinctive. She’s the ‘plaid panty porch pirate,’ is what my friend named her.”

If you know anything about the thief captured in Greg’s footage you are urged to call Lakewood police.