Video shows thieves taking Shih Tzu puppy from Centennial pet store

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are searching for the thieves who stole an expensive puppy from a south metro pet store.

The manager of Perfect Pets on South University Boulevard says that on Tuesday, a family came into the store, where eventually one member slid out a back door with a Shih Tzu.

“They just helped themselves to it,” says Manager Rose Larsen.

The suspects are partially captured on video surveillance.

The puppy is valued at roughly $3,000.

This is not the first time Perfect Pets has been victimized. In early 2019, another puppy was stolen. Larsen says that dog was eventually recovered.

As was the case then, the fear now: the latest stolen puppy may end up on the black market.

“You would really think,” adds Larsen, “that a family, especially, what kind of example does that send to your kids?”

If you have seen the dog, you are urged to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.