Video shows packed RTD bus despite social distancing orders

DENVER (KDVR) -- A video taken by an Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus passenger appears to show other bus riders sitting and standing in close proximity despite social distancing orders.

Jami Ferguson tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she's considered an essential employee and is working during the statewide stay-at-home order.

Ferguson relies on RTD for transportation to and from work. She says each morning, the bus she takes is packed with people unable to practice social distancing.

"I was touching them with my coat -- that's how many people there are," said Ferguson.

Ferguson says she recorded video on the bus around 5:15 a.m.

"I don't know what can be done at this time when social distancing is very important," said Ferguson.

Ferguson says she'd like to see RTD limit the number of people allowed on buses and trains at a certain time.

RTD released the following a statement in response to the video:

We have been monitoring passenger loads on our bus and rail services. If bus operators see larger crowds forming along their route they are asked to call bus dispatch so that additional buses can be deployed as available. But these are rare instances through the course of the day. Also, most of the riders on the Local services are riding very short distances, hopping on and off the bus in quick order, so any crowding dissipates quickly.

Our supervisors have been doing daily point checks. Most of those checks show 6-8 people onboard max. The video of the bus you sent is an exception to what we have been seeing.

Our operators’ priority is to safely operate the vehicle and we don’t want them taking on the additional responsibility of implementing social distancing. We remind people to use judgement and decide whether or not they should board a full bus. We also are putting up signage on buses and trains asking riders to respect social distancing, as it is everyone’s responsibility.

Once we begin our reduced service on April 19, we will have more operators to add to routes that are carrying more people.