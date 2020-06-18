Video of driver bumping protester with car sparks debate over right way to protest

DENVER (KDVR) — Black Lives Matter protests in Denver have grown smaller over the past couple of weeks, but they’re still drawing a lot of attention.

Kelly Magee has watched night after night as protesters have halted traffic outside the State Capitol.

“It disrupts things. It forces people to pay attention. It forces people to see the protests are still going on,” she explained.

However, on Tuesday night, tensions escalated. Magee started recording on her cellphone after she says the driver of an SUV drove over a protester’s bike and pushed a man up the street with his car.

When protesters refused to let the man drive away, he backed up and bumped a protester with his vehicle again.

“I think he made a deliberate choice to try and inflict harm,” said Magee.

However, others see it differently.

Rebecca Lloyd is among the many who wrote the FOX31 Problem Solvers arguing the driver had no choice but bump into protesters while trying to get away from a dangerous scene.

“I think I would probably react the same way. I would feel afraid for my life. As soon as they tried to move or go around, they came right back and stood in front of his car,” Lloyd said.

Denver police say both the driver and protesters in this instance were at fault. A spokesperson says protesters were wrong for halting traffic on a busy street.

“If I had children in the car or my grandkids in the car, I’d be absolutely terrified and there’s no way I’d stop,” said Lloyd.

But police also say the driver was guilty of bumping protesters with his car in a situation where he did not appear to be imminent danger of being harmed.

Denver police tell the Problem Solvers if you’re a driver in that situation, you should put your car in park, lock the doors, roll up the windows and call 911. Then, stay on the line with dispatchers until officers can arrive and sort out what’s happening.

They say bumping or hitting someone with your car should be avoided unless your life is in imminent danger.