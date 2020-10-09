Victims of double RiNo car theft see their car used in separate crime

DENVER (KDVR) — A local couple’s cars were stolen and now they think they are being used to commit crimes across the metro area.

“I feel violated, violated,” Cameron Coles said.

Coles and his girlfriend thought having both of their cars stolen at once from their gated RiNo parking garage on Monday was a shock, then they received several videos and messages from friends.

“I had somebody spot him yesterday on Federal driving at a high rate of speed, I had someone spot him on Peoria, I had someone spot him, had him sitting at McDonalds for about five minutes as we’re on the phone with authorities letting them know where they are, so he’s been seen all around town,” Coles said.

Coles’ cars were both Chevrolets. One is a 2002 orange Avalanche with grey trim, the other is a black 2007 Trailblazer SS.

“There’s a video of him on camera using my car to steal another car,” Coles said.

FOX31 Problem Solvers tracked down the video Coles is speaking about. Footage captured on Wednesday near 88th and York show what Coles believes is two suspects in his black Trailblazer that has been stripped of tags and detailing.

The footage shows a man grabbing tools out of the trailblazer to pry open another Chevy, this time a gray truck. Once the suspect breaks open the passenger door, the alarm sounds and he goes running.

“I’m not so much concerned about my car right now, I’m more concerned about public safety, it’s a public safety matter at this point,” Coles said. “Driving erratic having zero regard for any citizen on the street.”

All three crimes have been reported to local authorities. Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).