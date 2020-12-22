Victim warns about attacker who punched her inside Denver apartment complex

DENVER (KDVR) — A victim is speaking out exclusively to FOX31 after a man broke into her Denver apartment complex, attacked her and got away.

Jasmine Prasil believes the man who attacked her may be homeless and got inside just a few floors from where she lives and sleeps. She’s opening up about these haunting moments in hopes that someone who sees him can report it to police and get him some help.

“I’ve never seen someone so bold,” Prasil said.

She tells FOX31 she got video from the detective on her case that captures the hours leading up to an encounter she never imagined.

“He came out and was holding a water bottle with some liquid in it and he just came at me, swung and punched me in the back of my head,” she said.

Prasil never previously guessed her safety inside of her apartment complex lobby right in the Ballpark neighborhood by 22nd and Market Street would be at risk.

“I ended up going to the ER and they diagnosed me with a concussion,” she said.

Prasil tells FOX31 she was just trying to take her recycling to the complex disposal room before her overnight shift when it happened.

She feels lucky she got up and ran away but the attacker did too.

“When I came downstairs to greet the police, he was gone,” she said, adding “I could see a trail of liquid from when he was following me.”

A week has passed since the attack and Denver police are still searching for the suspect.

Prasil asks anyone who recognizes him from the footage to call Denver police as soon as possible.

“Be alert, this could happen to anyone especially when it gets colder out,” Prasil said, adding “I never want anyone else to deal with that.”