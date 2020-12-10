Vehicle stuck on a 4×4 trail? This group will recover it for FREE

DENVER (KDVR) — As more Coloradans are expected to explore the backcountry this winter, a local 4×4 group says it’s already seeing the interest unfold.

Colorado 4×4 Rescue & Recovery is a non-profit that offers its services free of charge.

It doesn’t matter where you are in the state, the group has 200+ volunteers spread out across Colorado ready to roll at all times.

The organization operates on forest roads, 4×4 routes and areas that most commercial tow trucks either won’t go to or can’t get to.

“If somebody gets stuck down along the I-70 corridor, like Central City or Black Hawk – generally speaking from the time the phone call is taken to actually getting put out to respond to — under an hour a full team is usually mobilized and rolling,” said Justin King, Public Affairs Officer with Colorado 4×4 Rescue & Recovery.

If a vehicle the group recovers is operable, its owner can simply take it from there.

However, if they’re inoperable, volunteers usually tow the vehicle to a county road or down to blacktop where a commercial tow-truck can actually come get it.

“It’s pretty interesting how quickly the calls will stack up!” King said.

The non-profit has received more than 160 calls so far in 2020 and its operators have spent 123 hours on the phone talking with motorists.

To contact Colorado 4×4 Rescue & Recovery’s 24/7 Hotline, call: 720-722-1204.

You can learn more about the group by clicking here.