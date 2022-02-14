Using a dating app? Here are 5 signs of dating scams

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for love this Valentine’s Day via a dating app, be cautious. Officials say Valentine’s Day is a big day for scammers to target victims.

According to a study from SocialCatfish.com Americans lost a record $304 million to romance scammers in 2020, which is up from $201 million in 2019.

Experts believe that figure will grow even larger in 2022.

To help educate Coloradans on what they need to look out for, experts at SocialCatfish.com shared these five signs:

Cannot meet because of COVID: The hallmark of a catfish scammer is to come up with excuses why they cannot meet in person, such as pretending to be in the military overseas. The pandemic gives them a built-in excuse not to meet. Be careful. Will not video chat: The oldest excuse in the book. They cannot video chat with you because their video camera is supposedly “broken,” or they do not have the best access to Wi-Fi. These are red flags. They ask you for money: Once they form an emotional connection with lonely victims, they ask for money. During COVID-19, scammers have begun saying they are sick and need help with treatment, or are low on food, water and other supplies. Poor grammar: If the person claims to be American, but has terrible grammar, they may be a scammer. Confesses love quickly: If you are stuck in your house with limited contact with your loved ones, then someone else’s sweet words can win you over. Scammers know the sooner they win your trust, the sooner they can drain your bank account. Beware of someone who is moving too fast.

“You should do a reverse search of the person’s photographs they send you,” said Yvonne Costales Harlan, a dating app scam victim. “And really don’t give people the benefit of the doubt online.”

Costales Harlan was lucky. She didn’t lose any money. She was able to discover the man she was chatting with over Tinder was a scammer, thanks to the assistance of SocialCatfish.com.

The group also shared five ways singles can avoid becoming a victim:

Never give money: Do not give anyone you meet online money, no matter the reason. Meet or video chat: Do not form a relationship with someone who will not video chat with you or meet you in person Do not give personal information: Scammers can use basic information to commit identity fraud, get access to your bank and steal your money. Conduct thorough background checks: Do not take someone’s word for it. Use reverse look-up sites to verify information, images, email addresses, phone numbers and online profiles. Take things slow: If you like someone online, do not let them rush you. Nigerian romance scammers will be pushy about falling in love right away. If that is the case, know something is not right.