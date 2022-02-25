DENVER (KDVR) — The price Coloradans paying for our utilities is astronomical right now.

Because of this, we’re starting to see more Coloradans using credit cards to cover the cost.

New research from WalletHub shows the average household owes around $8,000 in credit card debt.

The data goes on to show 40% of consumers have been swiping their credit cards to cover the cost of electricity; many are worried about missing a payment this year.

The good news is credit card issuers are being nice about this.

According to WalletHub, nearly 9 in 10 people who have tried to get a credit card late fee waived have been successful.

At the same time, financial analysts over at TopCashback.com say it’s important to keep in mind: if you are using your credit card to cover utilities watch out for those hidden fees.

“When it comes to paying with your credit card sometimes — it really depends on where you are making your payment. You may come across a fee as low as maybe a dollar or maybe upwards of $10 — so always read the fine print,” explained Rebecca Gramuglia, a financial expert at TopCashBackcom.

Don’t forget: certain credit cards offer cash-back rewards, which could help you save on growing utility costs.