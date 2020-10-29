Used pickup truck shortage in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans searching for a used pickup truck might have to wait a while to find the perfect one. There’s a supply shortage in Denver and across the nation.

According to auto dealers, there’s just way too much demand.

“There is definitely a huge market to buy a used light duty truck [right now],” said Dee-Dee Boykin, Colorado’s Regional Manager for the Ford Motor Company.

Light duty or heavy duty, plenty of Coloradans have been searching for used pickup trucks this Fall with very little luck.

“We are trying to make sure we get the heavy duty stuff back out on the lots because we know there is a shortage in the heavy duty in the used space,” Boykin said.

At this point, every auto maker is struggling to fill the demand.

“For heavy duty, it’s because people are not trading those in. I mean, they are true work horse trucks, right? The light duty stuff, they’re being used for work – they’re doing construction – and they’re just regular average Jane, average Joe vehicles to get around in,” Boykin said.

During the pandemic, wholesale pickup truck prices have skyrocketed.

It jumped up by more than $5,000 between February and August.

The reasons for the high demand has to do with the following:

New auto plants had to shut down for six weeks back in March and April during the pandemic.

People simply want to drive more during the pandemic.

Pickup trucks are popular targets among car thieves.

All in all, auto dealers said there’s about a $10,000 difference between a used light duty pickup truck versus a new one.

“If you’re looking for a light duty truck you would probably want to call any dealership and just say, ‘when is the next time you’re going to the auction’?” Boykin suggested.