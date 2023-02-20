LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — In January, FOX31 introduced the community to a Ukrainian family forced to flee their war-torn country and take refuge in Colorado. The couple used their savings to buy a car online, but it turned out the car did not run.

Since the story aired, there’s now a happy ending to their dilemma, and it unfolded on Monday.

The owner and employees of Midas auto shop in Longmont stepped up to help the family by fixing the car for free. It was nothing but hugs, smiles and happiness on Monday afternoon at the shop.

An act of kindness has restored Inna’s faith in humanity after last month’s incident.

“Thank you! Thank you!” Inna exclaimed. “Thank you so much!”

Thousands spent on a lemon

The Russian invasion of Ukraine forced the family of four to flee and come to Colorado. Inna and her husband saved up thousands to buy Nissan Xterra they spotted on Facebook Marketplace.

They were told the car was in good shape. But that was not the case. The car ended up breaking down within minutes, and the seller wouldn’t return their hard-earned money.

After their story aired in January, Alex March, owner of Midas in Longmont, stepped in.

“I saw it on the news,” March said. “I said, hey, is there anything we can do? I own the Midas up in Longmont.”

March and his team were so moved by the family’s story, they purchased a new transmission and installed it free of charge while also tuning up other levels on the vehicle.

“It was pouring fluid, pouring fluid out of it. What we kind of found out is that it does need a transmission,” March explained. “Ultimately, I think everybody needs help here and there. If we could help her out and get her back on her feet, kind of welcome her to Colorado and Longmont and our community.”

A gift that will help the whole family

On Monday afternoon, Inna picked up her now working car.

“It’s amazing,” Inna shared. “I want to say to all of the people, just say thank you, because it’s helpful not just for me, but for my husband, for my people, for my family.”

Turning what was once a lemon into lemonade, Inna drove away with her son on Monday with a new set of wheels and new friends at Midas. Employees didn’t go home empty-handed — they received a little treat as well. To their surprise, Inna and her son gifted Midas employees with four boxes of hot pizza and some cold beer to say thank you for all their generosity.