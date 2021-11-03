Uber driver charges wait fee to man who needed wheelchair loaded

DENVER (KDVR) — An injured U.S. Army veteran who needed his wheelchair loaded after a grocery store pickup tells FOX31 he was charged a wait fee by his Uber driver.

Jeffrey Brunnelson tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers it has happened several times and leaves him feeling like he is a victim of discrimination.

“Why are you going to charge me for being disabled when I can’t help it any more than someone being born a minority? It’s like saying you’ll be charged an extra quarter because you’re Black,” he said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Uber’s corporate office. They quickly responded, telling us the way Brunnelson was treated is unacceptable and their team is investigating the incident.

Uber said they are reaching out to Brunnelson to personally apologize to him.

Uber’s policies on riders with disabilities

Uber makes it clear that fair and respectful treatment of every rider is a top priority.

Uber’s policy prohibits drivers from refusing service to a rider with a disability or not helping with the equipment they need. In fact, riders are trained to help the disabled.

The Problem Solvers found other types of riders have been charged wait fees, but many say they have no idea because they never check their receipts.

Uber tells the Problem Solvers that wait fees apply if a rider takes more time than is reasonably expected to get into the car after it arrives. The fees fairly compensate drivers who wait longer than expected.

How to dispute an Uber wait fee

Riders who want to dispute the fee or ask for a refund can do so on Uber’s website or by clicking “Review My Fees and Fares” on the Uber app.

Anyone who experiences unfair treatment or charges can report the driver in the app as well.

More information about Uber’s accessibility guidelines is available on the Uber website.