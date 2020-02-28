Truth Check: Fact-checking Trump’s new 2-minute ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers continues their series "Truth Check" by sorting fact from fiction in political commercials airing on our station.

Thursday’s Truth Check features President Donald Trump’s two-minute long campaign commercial airing in Colorado. It features footage from Trump’s latest rally in Colorado Springs.

CLAIM #1

America’s economy is the best ever.

Exact quote in ad: "We have the best economy in our history. We added another 225,000 brand-new beautiful jobs last month.”

Verdict: Not exactly

Reason: The Truth Check believes Trump deserves credit for the strong economy - and it is strong. However, is it the best ever?

While unemployment is at a 50-year low, in 1968, the unemployment was lower at 3.4 percent.

Today’s unemployment is around 3.6%, according to the latest figures from the Department of Labor.

Economic growth is around 2 percent currently while in the early 1990s it averaged 4 percent.

CLAIM #2

Trump’s administration has successfully improved the economy and made America safer.

Exact quote in ad: "We’ve been killing terrorists, creating jobs, raising wages, enacting fair trade deals and securing our border.”

Verdict: True

Reason: The Truth Check believes this accurate. Trump has killed men like Qasem Soleimani, lowered the unemployment rate, reduced income tax rates, passed new trade agreements and taken steps to secure the border. However, to be clear, the full wall has not been built and Mexico still has not paid for it.

CLAIM #3

Trump is lifting up Americans of every race, color, religion and creed.

Exact quote in ad: "Lifting up citizens of every race, religion, color and creed.”

Verdict: Misleading.

Reason: While the unemployment rate for African Americans, Hispanics and Latinos are at record or near-record lows, not all feel as if the president has “lifted” them up.

Trump’s Muslim travel ban has left some feeling isolated while his immigration crackdown has left many undocumented immigrants living in fear

CLAIM #4

Trump’s election has the survival of America at stake.

Exact quote in ad: "At stake in our battle is the survival of nation.”

Verdict: False.

Reason: The Truth Check believes this is a false claim. While there is a lot at stake in this election, America continues to survive regardless who is president.