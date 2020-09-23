Transients blamed for defecating in apartment complex laundromat

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents living at an apartment complex in Federal Heights say they’re fed up after dealing with a string of break-ins caused by transients.

The issue has been happening at Tuscan Heights Apartments.

“We have been having transients come here. They destroy the property, they graffiti the property. They dumpster dive and throw all of the stuff out of the dumpster onto the ground,” said Kevin Flack, a resident of the complex.

According to Flack, transients have been breaking into certain parts of the complex like the laundry room.

“They go in there and sleep at night. Security doesn’t do a thing about it,” Flack said.

Flack and other neighbors say the transients have been stealing clothes, making a mess and even worse.

“When we came in there we noticed there was pee in one of the washing machines, mixed with a bunch of other stuff. As well as stagnant water in the other two. And then we turned around and we saw the human feces just lying on the floor,” said Kaleb Jones, another resident.

Living at the complex isn’t cheap. Monthly rent ranges from about $1,400 a month to $1,700. Flack says management has not been taking his complaints seriously.

“If they’re going to charge us full rent I want them to clean the place up,” Flack said.

In an e-mail to the Problem Solvers, Tuscan Heights Apartments said: ‘Over the past several days as the resident has made us aware of his concerns, we have worked with the resident individually to address each of his concerns. Additionally, we have scheduled a meeting tomorrow with the resident to hear any additional concerns‘.

Flack says he has plenty more to say to management during their meeting on Thursday.

“I want them to take charge of what’s going on here,” Flack added.