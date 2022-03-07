DENVER (KDVR) — As companies continue to add thousands of new jobs each month, we’re getting a first-hand look at the top gigs Coloradans are interested in pursuing right now.

According to Google trends experts, the top three job searches in metro-Denver are:

‘How to become an therapist’ ‘How to become an EMT’ ‘How to become a model’

Google trends experts tell the Problem Solvers they’re noticing in Coloradans’ searches that most people want jobs where they can help others.

The average starting salary for a therapist is around $47,600 and for an EMT it’s $37,500.

Job experts say new models typically make about $22 an hour, though that varies.

What’s also interesting according to Google, is they’re noticing people want gigs where they don’t have a traditional schedule or boss — but a role that would provide them with more flexibility.

“So we know we saw a record number of people in 2021 quit their jobs. It was actually, as far as job-related searches go, the most searched query in 2021 was, ‘how to quit a job’,” said Alex Joseph, a Google trends expert.

“We think what we’re seeing is people looking for jobs that allow them to be a little more fulfilled, whether that is in terms of their work-life balance, pursuing a patient they might have, or just connecting with people on a one-on-one basis, rather than having a traditional 9 to 5.”

According to Google’s data, Colorado currently has the third most remote job searches in the nation.

According to experts, the top five most in-demand remote jobs right now are: customer service reps, recruiters, accountants, executive assistants and project managers.