DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver weather forecast includes high temperatures, which has many bracing for higher electric bills. The U.S. Department of Energy says lowering your thermostat by just one degree can save 3% off the average bill.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers asked Plumbline Services president Bob Logan about how to reduce the electric bill during the summer months. Plumbline Services maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

“The best thing to do is close up your home and seal it up and allow the system to work the way it’s designed to work,” Logan said.

Logan told FOX31 his team sees many homeowners making common and costly mistakes.

1. Turning off the AC

Some feel shutting off their HVAC system during work hours will save money, but Logan said doing that runs the risk of adding additional wear and tear on the system, much like constantly starting and stopping a car.

“They turn the system off during the day, so the inside temperature gets up to 80 and even 90 sometimes. Then they’re trying to cool that down at night, and every time you do that, you’re just starting the process over,” Logan said.

A programmable thermostat helps you save on your energy bill. Logan said you should not try to rush the cooldown process by setting the temperature to ultra-low numbers.

“Set it to a comfortable temperature, keep it at that and let the system do its job,” Logan said.

2. Opening windows

Another common mistake is opening windows at night to let cooler air in after stormy weather and shutting down the HVAC system, which is designed to reduce extra humidity.

“Our humidity levels are higher than normal. Every time you open a window or a door, it is letting humidity into the house. Although you might think you’re saving money and cooling the house for free overnight, it’s causing your air conditioning system to work two or three times as hard,” Logan said.

3. Not changing air filters

It is crucial to change air filters. Manufacturers can recommend a replacement every three months, but during heavy use, Logan recommends replacing the filter every 30 days.

Some other basic money-saving tips that are tried and true include installing LED lights, which use up to 80% less energy and last 15% longer than standard bulbs. Close blinds during the hottest part of the day and only run the dishwasher and the washing machine when they are full to save on your bill.

Consumer experts and some manufacturers recommend setting your thermostat to 78 degrees while at home, 85 degrees when away and 82 degrees while sleeping to reduce costs.