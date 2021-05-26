Tonight at 9 on FOX31: ‘Selling my home or losing Medicaid’: Problem Solvers investigate

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Christina Ulmer never wanted to post a for-sale sign in front of her Arvada home, yet on May 12, she found herself signing a contract to sell because she thought she had to.

“You have to decide if you want to continue living in the house that was built for you and risk losing Medicaid or sell the house and buy something smaller that won’t necessarily fit your needs as much,” she told the Problem Solvers.

The 50-year-old lives on disability payments after being paralyzed from the shoulders down in a 1993 car crash.

“My dad designed and built my house over 21 years ago,” Ulmer said.

She gave investigative reporter Rob Low a tour of her house to show how it’s been renovated to meet her needs as someone who is dependent on a ventilator and a wheelchair.

“Now I’m faced with selling my home or losing Medicaid,” she said.

Ulmer contacted the Problem Solvers after her estate attorney told her rising property values meant her assets were worth too much for her to qualify for Medicaid.

