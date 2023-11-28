ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Law enforcement across the Denver metro area is warning homeowners to watch out for porch pirates.

With two of the most infamous shopping holidays, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, now in the past, there are a ton of packages out for delivery.

Lijuan Wang lives in Arvada and told FOX31 she had several packages stolen from her front porch early Sunday morning.

“It was Black Friday shopping, so I made a lot of purchases,” Wang said. “It’s worth over $1,000.”

Wang said she thinks the thief caught on her Ring video could be part of the same group that came to her home a year ago and tried to break into her garage.

“On one side I’m upset because they stole my package, but on the other hand I’m really worried in the future, they will come back again,” Wang said.

How to prevent package theft

The Arvada Police Department told the FOX31 Problem Solvers they see a rise in package theft during the holiday season and shared these tips for homeowners:

Track package arrival

Tell a trusted neighbor if you’re not going to be home

Install cameras

Ship packages to a secure pick-up location (Amazon lockers, etc.)

Check with credit card companies, because some offer theft protection

Wang said she hopes sharing her story will warn others ahead of the season of giving.

“I hope the community and police can work together to try to prevent this from happening,” Wang said.

Package theft can still be reported to local police departments, which will also help them detect emerging trends.