Tips for Colorado remote workers planning to return to the office soon

DENVER (KDVR) — For employees who spent the last year working from home, returning to the office could be difficult to readjust to.

Especially given the high rates of burnout many employees have been experiencing for months.

Denver area psychologists say burnout rates in Colorado are skyrocketing right now.

In fact, a new survey from the online think tank ‘The Conference Board’ shows 60% of workers are concerned about their mental health in the pandemic’s aftermath.

Expert tips for Remote Employees planning to return to the office in-person soon.

Experts say the return to the office can trigger high levels of anxiety in an employee who spent the last year adjusting to working from home.

That time spent working remotely has been difficult for many, which in turn has lead to stress and burnout.

Area psychologists say there are three components to burnout.

The first is ‘emotional exhaustion’; which is exactly like it sounds. We’re tired both physically and mentally.

The second is what’s known as ‘depersonalization’, where we become a little bit cynical and lose a bit of our empathy towards others.

The third is a personal achievement factor:

“And really what we see there is this reduced sense of satisfaction in feeling as though we’re competent, we’re achieving, we’re accomplishing things that are meaningful. So all three of those areas are hit significantly when we’re burned out,” said Dr. Justin Ross, a clinical psychologist at UCHealth.

A new study from the employee engagement firm ‘Glint’ shows women are 20% more likely to experience burnout than men, due to overwhelming workloads.