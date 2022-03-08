DENVER (KDVR) — Joe Percoca drives a lot for his stone business and said current gas prices are hitting him hard.

“It’s pretty tough, it really is,” he said.

But experts tell the Problem Solvers, there are ways to save.

Steve Griboski, the owner of Steve’s Automotive and Diesel in Denver, said his number one tip is to keep your car well maintained.

“The more efficient it’s running, the better economy you’re going to get,” Griboski said.

Some people may be tempted to drop down to a lower grade of gas to save money, but Griboski said, “Ideally you want to stick with what the manufacturer suggests.”

So, what else can we do? Griboski uses a gas station credit card. “It saves money using their card,” he said.

Plus, experts say now is a good time to look at what else you already have.

If you get gas rewards at a grocery store, use them.

If you belong to a place like Costco or Sam’s Club, consider buying gas there.

If you have a credit card or app that offers cash back on gas purchases, use it.

And ask your gas station if you can get a discount using cash.

According to GasBuddy.com Mondays are the cheapest day of the week to buy gas. But Skyler McKinley with AAA said not to count on that right now.

“Monday is probably not any better than any other day in this unique fact pattern where prices are rising quickly, they are rising consistently and they are rising day to day,” McKinley said.