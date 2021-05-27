Ticket outlets still processing 2020 refunds

The StubHub ticket outlet tells FOX31 tens of thousands of events were canceled during the pandemic. Now many people are waiting for refunds as venues struggle to get back on track.

StubHub customers who purchased tickets to an event in the U.S. and Canada before March 25, 2020, and received a 120% credit when their event was canceled were offered the choice to keep their credit or get a cash refund. The company made the announcement in May.

StubHub also offers assistance via the customer service line. The company has always provided customers in Colorado and those who purchased tickets to Colorado events with a cash refund upon request.

StubHub says the 120% credit is valid through December 31, 2022.

Refunds for box office purchases at many venues are being processed as well.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment said it offered immediate refunds when the Colorado Avalanche advanced in the playoffs in just four games.

“After the Avalanche completed round #1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs in four games, the Ball arena box office immediately started to process refunds to all who had purchased tickets to round #1 games #5 & #7,” the company said in a statement.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment said that once a refund is issued, it can take seven to 10 business days to appear in your bank account or on a credit card.

The key to getting your refund as soon as possible is to apply for it from the same outlet where you purchased your ticket.