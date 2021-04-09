Thousands of consumers complain about defective Samsung refrigerators

DENVER (KDVR) — On a group page on Facebook, thousands of consumers, including Sally Butler of Wheat Ridge, claim they have defective Samsung refrigerators.

Butler said, “It’s so frustrating that Samsung won’t admit there is an issue with these refrigerators.”

Butler told the Problem Solvers that she has had five service repairs completed on her 2016 Samsung refrigerator. The latest repair fixed the ice machine, but Butler said left the couple without safe food storage.

“The refrigerator temperatures range from 30-45 degrees, and the flex door refrigerator temperatures range from 41.5-46 degrees,” said Butler.

Food experts recommend cold storage at 43F or below. Crews replaced the control panel and other parts in the Butler’s refrigerator over the last 4 years. She paid $2,298.00 for the model in August 2016 and said she called for a repair by October.

Butler joined the Samsung Refrigerator Recall U.S.A Now Facebook page which has forty-four thousand members complaining about design defects that cause temperature issues and ice makers to freeze up. Consumers from across the country are posting pictures of ice machines incased in ice and various ways they are removing the ice.

Thousands of consumers across country complain about defective refrigerators

Pictures show consumers using steam cleaners or blow dryers to melt the ice. Owners explaining if they remove the ice, the automatic ice maker will work for approximately a week before freezing over again.

A class action lawsuit lists over 20 models of Samsung refrigerators which the plaintiffs claim the ice makers are defective. The case includes 28 pages of complaints from consumers saying the ice makers ‘over freeze in the ice compartment.’ Butler’s model does not fit the lawsuit, but she has filed complaints with the BBB and Lowes where the bought the refrigerator.

The BBB in New Jersey where Samsung is headquartered has had 7,000 complaints filed in the last 12 months according to its web page.