Thornton apartment residents feel abandoned by management after fire leaves dangerous conditions

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A mid-June fire at a Thornton apartment building left damage on three floors. Now, residents have turned to the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help in having repairs made. The residents say the fixes are long overdue.

Michael Torrez says charred walls and broken glass remain at the Overlook At Thornton apartment community.

“There’s kids that play here and if they got closer and a piece of glass fell out, it could possibly hit them,” he said.

Residents say their frustration comes from not being able to contact on-site management or receive updates regarding when the repairs will be made.

“There’s no excuse. I don’t know why this complex is dragging their feet,” Torrez said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the leasing staff several times and found the office closed. We were told many are working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FOX31 then contacted the property management, Maiker Housing Partners. The business explained it is unaware of the hazardous glass at the property and issued the following statement:

“As a result of an exterior fire in early June that did not impact the life, safety and habitually of the units, we are aware of damage to windows at the Overlook at Thornton community. To the best of our knowledge we are not aware of issues of broken glass inside the units, however we take the tenant concerns very seriously and are working with each affected tenant to ensure their safety is made a priority. The delay in our ability to repair the windows is a result of delays we are experiencing with our vendors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, we are exploring other vendor options and have offered the affected tenants rent concessions as well as the option for unit transfers should they desire. Our hope is to address the issues as soon as the required materials are available. In the meantime, we encourage tenants to contact their community manager if they feel their safety is at risk.”

Torrez tells the Problem Solvers he is relieved to know top management is aware of the problem and there is an explanation for the delay, but he looks forward to enjoying his view without worrying about the glass falling out of his window.