DENVER (KDVR) — Brazen thieves stole a business trailer from a Cherry Creek Christmas tree lot, leaving workers to stand in the cold.

It happened at The Pearl Church, located on University near Alameda.

Santa’s Finest Trees manager Bradley Naher told FOX31 the theft is heartbreaking, especially during the season of joy.

“I’m thankful to be able to do this, because you see happy people,” Naher said.

Surveillance video from the scene, at 200 University Boulevard near Alameda Avenue, shows the thieves using a truck to hook up the trailer and haul it away within 10 minutes.

Naher told FOX31 that the trailer provided shelter for the lot’s workers.

“We could get something warm to eat, take a break,” he said.

Cherished item lost in tree lot trailer theft

The trailer contained a chainsaw, tools and Christmas tree accessories worth nearly a thousand dollars, along with one item that Naher described as priceless.

“My grandpa was a cartoonist, and I had a Santa to decorate when you walk in the front door. And that meant a lot to me, and it’s gone now,” he said.

This is a tough time for the crew. The lot’s owner, who was known as everyone’s Santa Claus, passed away earlier this year.

The crew will have to use their own cars to stay warm while working on the lot. Naher said all of the Christmas trees are now being given away free of charge until they are gone.

The stolen trailer is described as a red interstate model with no license plate and a few scratches. Anyone with information should contact the Denver Police Department.