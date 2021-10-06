Thieves steal high school cycling gear days before competition

THORNTON, Colo (KDVR) — The coach of the Stargate Mountain Bike Team at Stargate Charter School is hoping police can find the two men caught on camera stealing almost $10,000 worth of bicycling equipment off school property.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night, but Coach Kristen Seger got the call Monday morning.

“It’s just not something you want to tell 30 kids who are getting ramped up for a race, and they were heartbroken,” Seger said.

Police tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers that two men were caught breaking off the locks to the team’s trailer, which held $5,000 of equipment. The thieves also took the entire trailer, which cost $4,000.

“It was heartbreaking. It makes me emotional,” Seger said. “These kids worked so hard. We fundraise, we have sponsors — it takes a lot of money and equipment to get these kids to these races. It’s heartbreaking to know we are going into the last race for these seniors, and we don’t have what we need to do it well.”

Thankfully, the high school cyclists still have their bikes since they take them home at night. However, that’s all the students will have to hopefully win their final race of the season. Thornton Police are on the case and tell the Problem Solvers the security footage is crystal clear.

“The case will be forwarded up to the detectives and I’ll try to help them as much as I can, and then they will use what they have at their disposal to send it out to other police departments or other avenues to identify the truck and the people involved,” said Mike Couture with the Thornton Police Department. “Maybe there was something else that happened that night and we already have suspect information to help us out.”

If you recognize the thieves, call the Thornton Police Department.

“We need to try to keep our focus and not let the people that did this to us bring us down,” Seger said. “We will find a way for this to make us stronger.”