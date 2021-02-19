Thieves steal car from grandmother battling leukemia, leaving her stranded in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A grandmother battling leukemia is calling on the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help after thieves stole her only way to get to the hospital.

Mary King and her family live in Lamar but she received a bone marrow transplant at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in January to help with her cancer. She’s currently required to stay close to the hospital for bi-weekly check ups and treatments. The non-profit Brent’s Place provided her with an apartment to stay in during this period right near the hospital.

After coming home from the hospital Wednesday, King says she parked her car at the apartment complex Forum Fitzsimmons’ parking lot on Colfax Avenue in Aurora.

King found out a day later, that someone came in the garage and stole her locked 2005 red Dodge Durango.

“It’s the only car we have up here, my husband has his car but it’s in Lamar 200 miles away and we have to go to the hospital twice a week now,” King said. “I can’t walk very far, I don’t have strength to do that yet.”

King reported her stolen car to Aurora police. Anyone with information can call dispatch at 303.627.3100 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

“We’ve already had a lot of things stacked on us on a family and it’s just another thing we’re trying to bare right now,” King’s daughter Brittany said, adding “The cancer, being separated and putting our lives on hold to do this chapter, it’s tough.”

King has been a Colorado State peace officer since 1999, and currently is a member of the Colorado State Patrol. Before this treatment, she was working as a port of entry officer.

Loved ones made a page for King’s cancer journey where people can donate and follow along her battle.