Thieves steal $230K+ worth of cars and burglarize home; victims file suit against Westminster hotel with valet

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Four car theft victims are suing the hospitality and management companies affiliated the Westin Westminster hotel after their car keys and cars – among many others’ – were stolen from the valet area during their hotel stay last year.

“What happened to us can happen to any hotel guest, not just in Colorado, but likely in any part of the country,” said Donna Brosemer, in a letter to the FOX31 Problem Solvers. “The hotel industry may not protect your personal property. If they fail, the consumer has little recourse.”

According to a Westminster police report, two suspects, William White and Joseph Turner, who are now serving prison time, were accused of stealing $234,842 worth of vehicles in addition to $1,084.20 worth of keys in February 2019.

They were also accused of driving a stolen vehicle to Longmont, where they broke into a Lauren Hix’s home.

“I sleep with a loaded gun every night now. I’ve been in trauma therapy for over a year, very serious trauma therapy,” said Hix.

Hix’s security cameras captured footage of the men rummaging through her home. Although the men are now in prison, she is afraid to plug in her garage door because the garage door opener was never recovered after her car was stolen.

“Being a single female (is) a little scary,” she said. “I want my house put back together because I had to replace all of my locks, all of my doors, everything. They cut. They jimmied. They kicked in, they pried doors away from the frames. It was not a feeble attempt. I just want my house back together, and I want people to be aware that there’s a huge risk when you valet park your car.”

In a complaint filed in June, Hix and three other hotel guests who parked their cars with the valet service overnight on Jan. 1, 2019, said the hotel was not only “grossly negligent, but their conduct…was willful, wanton, and egregious in not securing the valeted keys and vehicles belonging to the Plaintiffs from foreseeable, if not complicit theft.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers left messages for the defendants but have not yet received a response.