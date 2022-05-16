FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fort Collins handyman called on the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help after a thief stole his work truck and all of his tools.

Glen Haith has been a handyman for the last 15 years. Three weeks ago, his career came to a screeching halt when a man took his truck and tools from a job site on Weicker Drive in Fort Collins.

Surveillance video from across the street shows the act in broad daylight: the moments when the thief walked into the lot, pulling out with his 1972 Chevy 3/4 ton. The truck is orange with a white top and all of his tools were inside of it.

“I was heartbroken, heartbroken,” Haith said. “They took my business away when they took all my tools in my truck. Karma, I hope, will get them.”

Haith has a GoFundMe to help him restore an older work truck.

Haith offering a $1,000 reward to help get his truck back. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.