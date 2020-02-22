Thief steals donation jar from local family trying to pay for their baby’s headstone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) -- New video from a Westminster restaurant appears to show a woman stealing a jar filled with donations to pay for a baby's headstone.

The theft occurred at the Chubby's at West 72nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard on Wednesday.

It's something that will stick with owner Julian Cordova forever.

"I was shocked it happened. I was dumbfounded," Cordova said.

The video captures a customer walking out of the restaurant's kitchen.

She had allegedly waltzed past the counter and into the kitchen uninvited to yell at kitchen staff because she was upset she was being asked to pay for extra cheese.

Seconds later, she leaves, but not before her friend swipes a tip jar and a donation jar from the counter.

That jar contained around $600 -- money donated to the family of Ivy Aaliyah Santistevan, a 6-month-old who passed away unexpectedly in October.

Her family had been struggling to buy a headstone for her grave.

Katrina Aguirre is one of hundreds of people who saw the video posted on Facebook and reacted. Within hours, customers had identified the thieves.

Meanwhile, Cordova reached out to Ivy's family to let them know Chubby's would be paying the rest of the bill for Ivy's headstone.

"I said, 'It's an honor to help you during this time, so I'm going to do it.' The godmother was crying and I started crying," Cordova said.

"I was just blown away because in today's society we're just not kind to people anymore, and for him to do that speaks volumes about him," said Aguirre.

As for the two woman caught on surveillance video, Cordova and Aguirre are angry, but both are hoping the women have a change of heart.

"I hope this changes them for the good because it's not too late to change direction and for the better," Aguirre said.

Cordova did manage to speak with one of the women. He says he pleaded with her to have her friend return the money, but says he doubts that will happen.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Santistevan family. The family plans to use any excess money to help others in a similar situation.