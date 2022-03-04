DENVER (KDVR) — Everyone’s looking to make a little extra cash these days. Especially with prices as high as they’ve been on pretty much everything.

Fortunately, we have some advice on how you can pick up another source of income simply by picking up things around your home.

The name of the game is spring cleaning — and according to financial educators, it can help you generate a new stream of income.

While you’re cleaning up your home, experts suggest you take note of some old items you may no longer need.

Create a pile with all of the items you’re willing to sell.

There are several websites that’ll make the process easy for you.

Some will purchase your old electronics, while others will buy your clothing.

They include:

“We talk about this all the time and people report back through e-mail and social media saying they’ve actually made thousands of dollars selling things like clothes they’re not wearing. It’s amazing the stuff we accumulate over time. So yeah, thousands of dollars — and if you don’t have that many things at least hundreds of dollars. It all adds up over time,” said Steve Siebold, a certified financial educator.

