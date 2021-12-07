These side gigs pay up to $75 per hour

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re a college student who’s home for the holidays, chances are you might be looking to pick up a side gig to make some extra cash.

If that’s the case, there are plenty of jobs available and some could pay up to $60 an hour.

One of the best suggestions for college students from jobs experts is tutoring.

According to SideHusl.com, Magic Ears will pay you $18-$26 per hour to teach English to Chinese students, Varsity Tutors will dole out $15-$40 per hour to tutor in topics ranging from elementary school English to music lessons, and CoachUp will pay you $15-$75 per hour to work as a private coach.

“If you have a particular skill, like your major, that gives you the knowledge and ability to teach a student there’s tremendous opportunity there. I think also if you’re considering education as a profession, this is a great resume builder,” said Andrea Barger with Snagajob.com.

There are plenty of options available to college students in the world of freelance work too, especially when it comes to graphic design, web development and content creation.