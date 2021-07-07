The IRS overpaid her by $30,000 — then she couldn’t get them on the phone

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Broomfield woman opened her tax refund to find a shocking surprise: $30,000 more than she expected. And now she’s having a hard time returning the money to the IRS.

“I was only supposed to get $315, so it was pretty shocking to see $31,000,” Caitlyn Finamore told FOX31.

Finamore said she tried contacting the IRS fifteen times. But long hold times and disconnections meant she hasn’t been able to discuss the issue.

“We didn’t want the IRS to come after me later on,” Finamore said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the IRS. They tell us they can quickly look into the problem and provided a form for Finamore to expedite the correction.

Tax expert Chadwick Elliot of the Denver Tax Group told the Problem Solvers that the pandemic has created delays for many who need to contact the IRS, but tax preparers can often reach the agency through separate channels.

“A tax attorney, a CPA — anybody within that field can fill out the proper forms for you,” Elliot said.

Elliot warned that anyone who receives extra money in a tax refund should promptly notify the IRS and return the funds.

“Make sure that you do not spend that money or cash that check. Do not do it. It’s not worth it. They will come back. They’ll find the mistake” Elliot said.

Anyone who needs to report a tax return discrepancy can visit the IRS website.