The ‘germiest’ shopping centers in metro Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — In this new world of COVID and with concerns over viruses, the Problem Solvers are learning from experts about some of the “germiest” shopping centers in and around Denver.

The research and information comes from the Denver-based commercial janitorial cleaning team Stratus Building Solutions.

The company works with businesses, stores and offices across the metro area.

According to Stratus Building Solutions, the number one germiest shop in the Mile High City would be electronic stores, like a Best Buy or a GameStop.

Experts say these stores feature rows upon rows of products you can handle and test out before purchasing them.

“Anything that has a touch screen. You want to check out a laptop, you want to check out a computer, an iPhone, a tablet — anything you want to work with. That’s usually what I find. There’s usually a thousand people touching that after you do,” explained Jo Ann Sellers with Stratus Building Solutions. “As soon as [am item is] touched it has to be wiped, because as soon as it’s touched again it’s got an infection going to another infection so it’s definitely a growing aspect if you don’t disinfect it properly”.

According to Sellers, Stratus Building Solutions had to sanitize about a hundred stores in the metro area last month alone, multiple times.

She says some other big culprits include: food courts, toy stores and coffee shops.

Another so-called germy shopping center Coloradans visit on a daily basis are grocery stores.

Experts say they’re germy because of the rise in self check-out machines.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a Whole Foods, King Soopers or a Safeway, experts at Stratus Building Solutions tell the Problem Solvers between the machines’ key pads, screens and even grocery bag dispensers, thousands of germ-ridden hands can tough them before they’re completely cleaned.

In terms of the germiest shopping malls, here’s what Sellers had to share:

“I’ve been to Park Meadows. That’s a big one. Cherry Creek too. And it’s so hard because they’re under-staffed and they’re trying to make up for that difference. Restaurants – we see it all the time. We need a disinfecting because we don’t have a group, so I think it’s usually what it is – the bigger locations,” she said.

According to the University of Colorado at Boulder, on average we have about 3,200 germs on our hands.

So what’s your best option(s) for protecting you and your family from germs in these locations?

Here’s the advice Sellers shared with the Problem Solvers:

Hand Sanitizer: This may sound obvious and who isn’t carrying this around these days? But do you know how to make sure it’s working for you during a busy shopping trip?

Use enough to cover your hands and rub them together until they feel dry- This should take about 20 seconds. (Source: CDC)

Don’t use as a substitute for soap and warm water. Wash your hands as soon as it’s possible.

Use about once an hour for peak effectiveness.

Sanitizing Wipes: Perfect for wiping down surfaces of toys, food court tables and your cell phone after it’s been used for a shopping trip. Can also be used to wipe down shopping cart handles and door handles.

Latex Gloves: If you are planning to shop for toys, this is an absolute must. Toy stores and toy aisles are crawling with germs. The gloves will give you an extra layer of protection against catching a bug while you look for gifts.

Clean Reusable Shopping Bags: Reusable shopping bags are a great way to avoid coming in contact with germy plastic bags, but make sure they are clean first. Wash each bag in hot water and laundry detergent before your trip to the mall or Target.

A KN95 Mask: Mask mandates have been lifted in a lot of places, but it can’t hurt to have a KN95 ready if you find yourself in a crowded shopping center. KN95 masks offer more protection than standard cloth masks.

A highlighter: A standard thick highlighter can be used to push elevator and ATM buttons. Be sure to sanitize with a wipe once the day is over.