The fast-approaching holiday shipping deadlines you need to know about

DENVER (KDVR) — Can you believe Christmas is less than a week away? New data shows a lot of people have yet to even start their holiday shopping.

If there was ever a day to do your shopping, at least from online retailers, today would be the day.

That’s because December 14 is National Free Shipping Day; meaning online retailers will take care of shipping costs.

A new survey from TopCashBack.com shows 80% of consumers have been changing their minds about buying a gift because shipping takes too long.

Granted, we’re all pretty much up against the clock here, but consumer experts tell the Problem Solvers to make sure your packages arrive on time still while avoiding heft fees, follow these three steps: know holiday return policies, be aware of shipping deadlines and try and compare shipping prices and rates. That’s because some are better than others.

“While some retailers you can find them both online and in store, maybe the store is too far away or you have to ship it back, you may have to pay for that. Or if the store offers free returns, which is a really great perk. So that way you’ll know these items in your budget and eliminate any headaches later on,” said Rebecca Gramuglia, a consumer expert with TopCashBack.com.

That same survey asked respondents: do you ever change your mind about buying a gift because the shipping is too expensive? A whopping 87% said, ‘yes’.

Here’s a look at shipping deadlines:

FEDEX HOLIDAY SHIPMENT DEADLINES

Domestic service Ship date Ground Dec. 15 3Day Friday, Express Saver Dec. 21 2Day Freight, 2Day Dec. 22 1Day Freight, Extra Hours Dec. 23 Same Day Dec. 24

USPS HOLIDAY SHIPMENT DEADLINES

Domestic service Date (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) Date for Alaska Date for Hawaii USPS Retail Ground Dec. 15 Dec. 2 N/A First-Class Mail Dec. 17 Dec. 18 Dec. 17 Priority Mail Dec. 18 Dec. 18 Dec. 17 Priority Mail Express Dec. 23 Dec. 21 Dec. 21

UPS HOLIDAY SHIPMENT DEADLINES

Domestic service Ship date Ground Check the UPS website for deadlines 3-Day Select Dec. 21 2nd Day Air Dec. 22 Next Day Air Dec. 23