Tech companies hoping to hire veterans regardless of coding experience

DENVER (KDVR) — Nearly 300,000 veterans were unemployed in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The coronavirus pandemic only adds to their challenges as many are hit especially hard, already looking for ways to utilize their skills in the civilian workforce.

Former infantry officer and Special Forces Commander Donald Maloy works to help veterans connect to resources through his work with the Denver Vet Center. He tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers veterans offer a special collection of skills.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people who ask why would I hire veterans. The bottom line is: because they do want to jump out there and volunteer, they’re the ones who raise their hand and serve their country,” he said.

Software developer Ludo Fourrage, CEO of Nucamp Coding Bootcamp, tells FOX31 those qualities are what make veterans ideal candidates for tech jobs, even if they have no background in mathematics.

“There’s a big fear that you have to be a mathematical expert to learn to code, and the good news is, you don’t,” he said.

Fourrage emphasizes that veterans have training that affords them excellent problem-solving skills.

“We find that the logical mind is really found in many veterans and active duty members, people who are presented with very complex situations and have to find the right way of approaching it. That mindset works really well when it comes to building software,” he said.

Veterans who need employment resources can learn more on the Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs website and the Denver Vet Center.

For more information about Nucamp Coding Bootcamp, visit its website.