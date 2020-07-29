Suspected impaired driver slams into cars on Aurora street, leaves nurse and family without transportation

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An impaired driver smashed into several parked cars in an Aurora neighborhood on Sunday. Now, a nurse and her family are left to pick up the pieces.

“It’s like, when is it going to end?” Valerie Tatum said as she wiped away tears from her eyes.

The Tatum family can’t seem to catch a break.

In March, Tatum battled COVID-19.

“I had just left a position and was about to start a new position,” Tatum said.

However, because she was in the midst of fighting off coronavirus, her next nursing job fell through.

“I’ve been out of full-time work since then and finally getting ready to go back this next Monday,” she said.

Then on Sunday, Aurora police say 41-year-old Ruben Prado-Araujo struck several parked cars on Nome Street, damaging six in total, including his.

A neighbor’s security cameras capture Prado-Araujo attempting to drive away from the scene on the rim of his tire.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Prado-Araujo was issued a summons for careless driving, driving under the influence and no proof of insurance.

“We don’t really know where to go from here,” Tatum said.

Tatum, her husband and son all work full-time jobs and their two vehicles are now totaled. They have insurance, but still have payments for their totaled cars.

Valerie says she doesn’t know how they will even cover their deductible after struggling without Tatum’s income for the last few months.

“We work hard and I pay my insurance every month and I just don’t think it’s fair,” she said. “We struggle day in and day out and you have people that are not responsible.”

Those wishing to help can donate to this GoFundMe campaign.