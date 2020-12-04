Survey: Students’ math, reading skills among top concerns for Colorado school districts

DENVER (KDVR) — Addressing students’ mental health during the pandemic is among the top priorities of school districts across Colorado, according to a new statewide survey of districts by the Colorado Department of Education and the Colorado Education Initiative. However, that’s not the only major challenge districts are facing.

The districts say they are also dealing with critical workforce shortages, particularly when it comes to substitute teachers and bus drivers. Another top concern: reading loss among kindergarten through third grade students.

Throughout the pandemic, parents have told the FOX31 Problem Solvers how concerned they are about remote learning. The newly released survey found math is another top concern for districts and parents are not the only ones who are worried. Now, the Problem Solvers are getting answers.

The new state study finds a significant amount of school districts are concerned with students losing ground in math as they learn from home.

“How you get better at (math) is practice. Showing examples in class is harder now because you are having to show them on a screen. Teachers are doing the best they can because they have limited resources,” said Mathnasium of Cherry Creek Center Director Sierra Richards.

The new study from the State Department of Education found that 37 percent of school districts in Colorado are concerned about the quality of remote instruction. Additionally, 26 percent were specifically concerned with math.

Richards said practicing is critical to bridging the gap but the pandemic makes things a little more complicated.

“Teachers are giving a lot of homework, which is good and bad. I mean, it’s stressing kids out because they have so much to do but it’s also more practice, so that’s the million-dollar question: what do teachers do? So it’s hard to know,” she said.

The state Board of Education tells the Problem Solvers they are figuring out ways to keep students from falling further behind.

“A major focus area for both the state board, the Legislature of our staff and the department as well, is really thinking about what way can we take the programs we have and — if we get some resources going forward — support catching students up in both reading and math over the next year,” said Colorado Board of Education Deputy Director Alyssa Pearson.

In the meantime, experts have one big tip for you to try at home.

“If you can turn math learning into games and have fun with it, it’ll click so much easier for kids because they are actually enjoying it,” Richards said.

Another piece of advice from education leaders is to give yourself grace. Don’t expect yourself to fill the shoes of your child’s teacher.

You can find more information about how to become a substitute teacher online.

Parents can find help with remote learning here.

Mathnasium offers help for students in-person and online.