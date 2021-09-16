Survey shows 52% of women are still skipping important health screenings

DENVER (KDVR) — There’s new data showing more than half of all women are still skipping important medical exams.

This was an issue early on in the pandemic; women missing their appointments out of fear they could catch COVID-19 if they visited a hospital or doctor’s office.

The new survey from the Prevent Cancer Foundation shows since pandemic restrictions were lifted, only 48% of women have visited their doctor’s office for necessary annual exams.

The data goes on to show 74% of women who received a COVID-19 vaccine were hesitant to visit a doctor during the first year and a half of the pandemic — and 31% who did not schedule a breast or cervical screening say they were worried about being exposed to the coronavirus.

“One of the more interesting and mind-blowing stats that was released is that almost 25% of women between the ages of 40 and 60 say that it had been almost 36 months since they had been in to see their OB-GYN. Even outside the pandemic. That’s startling to me,” said Dr. Angela Jones, an OB-GYN.

The same survey goes on to show while only 48% of women visited their doctor’s offices, 90% engaged in normal activities such as visiting friends, dining and shopping.

