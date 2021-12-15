Survey: 73% of Denver employers plan to give year-end bonuses

DENVER (KDVR) — The way many Coloradans work could be changing in the new year.

That’s because new research shows more employers in the Mile High City are considering four-day workweeks to entice new talent.

Data from the Global Talent Solutions Firm, Robert Half, shows 73% of Denver employers are planning to award year-end bonuses to their employees.

Of the employers who chimed in, 52% said the bonus amount will be higher than it was last year.

Now more than ever, analysts say employers are stepping up given how too many employees are stepping out and becoming part of the Great Resignation.

“That’s one of the reasons it’s become more important to show the appreciation for their workforce because talent is short. Good talent is very short. So it’s important for clients to show appreciation,” explained Mala Saraogi, a jobs expert at Robert Half.

On top of the year-end bonuses and the possibility of four-day workweeks, the new research from Robert Half also shows 41% of employers are now allowing workers to set their own schedules in some form or fashion.