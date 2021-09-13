Surveillance video shows Arapahoe sheriff getting punched in the head

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Problem Solvers obtained surveillance video of a bar room scuffle involving Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown.

FOX31 obtained the video through a public records request from Greenwood Village Police. The footage comes from the Pindustry bar and bowling alley on the night of Aug. 21.

It shows Brown in a gray shirt pushing another man, who’s holding a beer towards the exit.

The sheriff said he was defending his wife after a stranger asked for her phone number.

At one point, Brown can be seen putting a hand around the man’s neck.

As he does so, the video shows a friend of the man running up behind Brown and punching him twice in the head to get the sheriff to let go.

Ultimately, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann determined that while the sheriff’s behavior was “unprofessional” for an elected official, she declined to press charges against anyone involved in the incident.