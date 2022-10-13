AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Waking up in his own apartment is a dream for Rick, who was living on the streets just months ago. While he told FOX31 that not having hot water is inconvenient, he is grateful to have water coming out of the faucet.

“I’ve gained a lot of patience because of what I went through. They can’t really control things, just like all of us can’t control a lot of things,” he said.

His neighbor has a stronger opinion about the hot water problems in their apartment complex: “It’s a pain in the neck, put it that way.”

Appliance repair times suffer from supply chain problems

The Problem Solvers looked into the lack of hot water in one of the four buildings in the Cherry Creek Square complex. The management company explained that crews had to wait for a single part necessary to repair the boiler.

It is another example of how many businesses in the metro area and across the nation are experiencing delays because of supply chain shortages.

The boiler is now repaired and residents are happy. One told FOX31, “It’s nice to feel like a human being again.”

Residents also say they appreciate management keeping them posted on the progress.