Suffering from allergies? Wear a mask.

DENVER (KDVR) — New research shows that your face mask could do more than just protect you from COVID-19.

With allergy season upon us, Denver-area doctors say wearing a mask could help relieve some of your allergy symptoms too.

“This is definitely the time where I’m having new patients come in – or some patients I haven’t seen in a couple years,” said Dr. Jessica Hui, a pediatric allergist at National Jewish Health in Denver.

Dr. Hui says this new research is good for anyone who suffers from allergies.

Basically, scientists collected data from 215 nurses over a two-week period. The nurses used surgical or N95 masks during that time-frame.

At the end of two weeks, researchers revealed among the 44 nurses who suffered from the most severe type of allergies, about 40% reported less sneezing, runny and stuffy noses while wearing their masks.

According to researchers, cloth masks can be effective too.

“I would guess that it would help. Obviously pollen the sizes are different depending on what the allergen is. The N95 will block a lot of that versus the cloth masks have opening on the sides,” Dr. Hui said.

Dr. Hui recommends people who are out and about and suffer from allergies protect their eyes by wearing glasses or sunglasses, since they’ll protect you from allergens.

Cleaning surfaces in your home, as well as giving your pet a bath after they’ve spent time outside is suggested too.

“You run outside and you’re working out and when you come back in I would change your clothes, get in the shower, you have still have some of that pollen in your nasal passages and on your clothes — showering and changing out of that will definitely help,” Dr. Hui said.

The research also found people who suffered from more milder allergy symptoms saw a decrease in issues while wearing their masks too.