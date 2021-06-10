Study: Denver worker burnout at an all-time high

DENVER (KDVR) — There’s new research out showing Denver worker burnout levels are at an all-time high.

This comes as many employees prepare to return to the office after spending most of the pandemic working remotely from home.

The study conducted by the world’s largest staffing firm, ‘Robert Half’, shows a sharp uptick in burnout levels compared to this same time last year; and in many cases, the levels are considered severe.

“As the last year sort of marched on and the pandemic has continued to be disruptive, these burnout numbers are really affecting our minds and our bodies,” explained Dr Justin Ross, a clinical psychologist at UCHealth.

According to the brand new data, 44% of Denver workers say they are more burned out now than in June of 2020; that’s up a jarring 34% (from June 2020).

Clinical psychologists at UCHealth say the figure is incredibly concerning.

They add it’s important for anyone struggling with burnout to really understand what’s draining their batteries and what recharges them.

In order to alleviate the problem, experts say you need to be disciplined and committed to truthfully taking care of yourself.

That means setting boundaries around your time, energy and day job.

“So when you’re saying you’re going to step away from work and you’re saying you’re going to take time off, you have to really to do that. You have to get off the technology and really emerge and immerse yourself into a completely different experience,” Ross said.

Other cities like Detroit and Raleigh are dealing with the same 44% worker burnout figure Denver is.

The city with the worst worker burnout level is Charlotte with a whopping 55%.