Study: Denver is the 8th best metro area for recent grads looking for high paying jobs

DENVER (KDVR) — With recent graduates on the hunt for jobs, new data shows the Denver metro-area is actually one of the hottest markets for people who just finished college.

The study ranks the fastest-growing, best-paying positions of the year and it turns out Denver is the 8th best metro area in the nation to land one of them.

According to the new research from RentCafé, out of the 1,000 hottest jobs surveyed in Denver, 83 are deemed graduate-friendly and are in high demand in the Mile High City.

The data shows careers as airline pilots or entry-level sales managers positions are the two top best-paid jobs in Denver.

People working in those fields can earn over $177,000 a year and up to almost $205,000 a year, according to the study.

“I think on the pilots it’s because most people believe we’re going to see a strong snap-back in travel. And pilots and airlines are going to be part of what leads that recovery. It’s part of a broader trend. In hospitality in general, hospitality jobs overall – which the airline industry is a part of; they’re up 70% month over month,” explained Mathieu Stevenson, CEO of Snagajob.com.

Stevenson says in terms of sales, last year a lot of companies stopped hiring on the sales side, wanting to wait and see how the pandemic would play out.

But now that there’s more confidence in our recovery, companies are looking at growth and sales ultimately what drives growth.

For a detailed look at the study and to see what other positions made the list, click here.