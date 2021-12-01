Study: 27% of Coloradans turned ‘Staying at Home’ into a lifestyle choice

DENVER (KDVR) — New research shows a good chunk of Coloradans preferred to stay home more even after pandemic-issued Stay at Home orders were lifted more than a year ago.

According to analysts at QuoteWizard who gathered the data, roughly 27% of Coloradans stayed home between April 2020-April 2021.

“What we have really found is anytime there is a new variant that comes up, the social distancing starts again. And people start to stay home again. I think that’s something we can anticipate depending on what happens with Omicron,” said Nick VinZant, an analyst at QuoteWizard.

According to the research, New Yorkers stayed at home the most during the first year of the pandemic, while folks in Mississippi stayed home the least.

