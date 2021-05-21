Study: 1 in 10 Colorado Women over 50 drinking more now than in their 20s

DENVER (KDVR) — A new poll shows 1 in 10 Colorado women over the age of 50 admit to drinking more now than they did in their twenties and thirties.

“We’re starting to see women go through this second empowerment phase and a lot of gals in their 50s go through a mid-life crisis and that probably equates to more consumption of alcohol,” said Sarah Zubrin, with Mile High Continuing Care, a drug and alcohol recovery center in Denver.

The poll conducted by Recovery.org surveyed more than 3,000 women in Colorado who are over 50 and it revealed 13% of them consume more booze now than when they were in the 20-30-year-old range.

The data goes on to show 19% of female drinkers in our state above age 50 have been drinking a lot more since the beginning of the pandemic, compared to before it.

It turns out, according to research in the report, that TV shows women watch are contributing factors to this.

According to Recovery.org, 1 in 5 women in Colorado over 50 say they are influenced to drink more by reality TV shows that celebrate alcohol.

Denver-based drug and alcohol counselors say there’s also another possible factor.

“I’ll start with something weird. Look at the divorce rates for women 50 and over. It’s increased over 109% in the last 25 years,” Zubrin added.

Colorado actually fairs better than other states in this realm.

Middle-aged drinkers in West Virginia are the most likely in American to drink more now than they did in their 20s and 30s, with half of respondents saying this is the case.